Watch: Sheikh Mohammed surprises Dubai diners as he walks into popular restaurant

Imagine sharing a meal with family and friends at a restaurant, and in comes the ruler of the state - walking nonchalantly towards his table. Dubai residents and diners were taken by surprise when they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at a popular food outlet.
The Dubai Ruler was recently spotted at Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, without high security or guards and a relatively small entourage. As he walked into the popular Japanese restaurants, diners started pulling out their phones to capture the moment. The excited whispers turned into a loud murmur throughout the restaurant.
This is not the first time that Sheikh Mohammed was spotted at Nobu. In 2017, he was seen entering the place and causing quite a stir among unsuspecting diners as they caught sight of him.
The restaurant took to their Instagram Stories to announces the special guest, shared videos of Sheikh Mohammed entering the place, and wrote: "We are honoured to have hosted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Nobu, Dubai." Watch Sheikh Mohammed make his way to his table:
The restaurant relocated to a striking spot on the 22nd floor of Atlantis The Palm in 2023. The Japanese food joint is a hit among tourists and residents in the UAE and is loved by celebrities.
Spearheaded by the esteemed Michelin-approved chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the menu showcases an impressive array of Japanese-Peruvian fusion classics, including the renowned yellowtail sashimi, delectable wagyu beef tacos, and, of course, the iconic black cod miso. When indulging in the culinary delights of Dubai, a visit to Nobu is an absolute must.
