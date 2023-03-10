Watch: Dubai Ruler spotted touring local hypermarket, inspecting aisles in viral video

The authority expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured
Spotting Dubai's beloved Ruler at exclusive, high-level meetings or events is par for the course. But at your local hypermarket? That would be a day to remember. And that's exactly what happened earlier this week.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was seen visiting a Géant hypermarket in the city.
In photos posted on social media, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen visiting the supermarket’s Al Khawaneej outlet and walking past aisles of bottled juices, nuts, and bread. Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chairman and CEO of global well-being company GMG Mohammad A. Baker called the UAE VP’s visit an "honour".
A video of the visit has since been widely circulated on social media websites. In it, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen walking along the produce aisle and even inspecting the counter at one point.
This is not the first time the Dubai Ruler has been seen out and about at retail stores in the city. In April last year, a viral video of His Highness saw him visiting a Union Coop supermarket, where he checked pricing and stock. The year before that, he surprised residents with an impromptu visit at another local supermarket.
Supermarkets around the country are currently gearing up for the holy month, with several outlets announcing massive discounts on the occasion of Ramadan.
