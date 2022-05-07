Watch: Sheikh Hamdan reacts to Dubai resident filming him on Sheikh Zayed Road

The Crown Prince was spotted in his car, zooming past familiar landmarks on the highway

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 6:34 PM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 6:52 PM

Spotting famous figures when you least expect it is always thrilling — even more so, when the personality is none other than the beloved Crown Prince of Dubai!

A Dubai resident was going about his day, zooming down Sheikh Zayed Road, when he happened to spot Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai in the car next to his.

The surprised expat quickly whipped out his phone to capture the moment, and began recording.

While some may have reacted differently, Sheikh Hamdan is well known for his friendly nature and approachability.

As soon as the royal spotted the resident, he responded with a friendly wave, flashing a big smile.

Watch the video below to see what transpired.

