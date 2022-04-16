Watch: Sheikh Mohammed visits supermarket, checks pricing and stock

Food items and ambulances with medical equipment sent via Poland
UAE1 day ago
In a video clip widely circulated online, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was seen checking on products in a supermarket.
The Dubai Ruler was seen walking around a branch of Union Cooperative Society in Dubai, and observing prices and stocks of food items.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy (MoE) recently approved a new policy regarding the pricing mechanism for basic consumer goods.
Under this policy, suppliers will have to submit evidence to justify the increase in prices of some basic commodities such as milk, chicken, sugar, salt, rice and others.
