Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits popular weekend spot Ripe Market

Dubai Ruler explores homegrown brands and meets merchants at the market

Photo Courtesy: Instagram (Ripe Market)

By Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 8:25 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 8:44 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited popular Ripe Market Academy Park in Dubai on Saturday.

The Ripe Market shared a picture of Sheikh Mohammed visiting the Academy Park on its Instagram handle.

Sheikh Mohammed visits Ripe Market Academy Park in Dubai.

“It was a pleasure to have H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum join us at Academy Park today 🌴 He came to explore homegrown brands and meet a few of our merchants!”

Ripe Market Academy Park is open every weekend, Saturday 9am until 9pm and Sunday 9am until 7pm. Every weekend, visitors can enjoy shopping from local farmers, food venders, children’s activities and live entertainment, fun and engaging workshops, fitness classes, educational activities, horseback riding, a kids' petting zoo, pre-loved pop-ups and lots of other activities.