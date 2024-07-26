Gaming as therapy? UAE-based experts on using video games as emotional outlet

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Some studies have found that video games can be therapeutic for individuals struggling with their mental health. Young residents who spoke with Khaleej Times said they were comfortable using video games to manage their emotions. Others mentioned that they would be more open to traditional therapy if elements of video games were incorporated.

But where should the line be drawn? Can video games be used as an emotional outlet?

A young gamer said playing video games has been more effective in helping him navigate difficult times in his life, than any therapy he had previously been administered.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Even if elements of gaming were incorporated into therapy, I wouldn’t do it again. I find the aspect of therapy too scary. The concept of allowing a stranger to pull my trauma out of me, makes me extremely uncomfortable. Whereas with gaming, you have full control with no external interference,” James Lee, a 20-year old Dubai resident told Khaleej Times.

“Gaming was useful when I needed a break from reality,” he added, admitting he turned to using video games as his main escape during the difficult periods of his life.

Discovering his love for gaming at as young as the age of two, 15-year old Dante Chapman added: “When you’re playing you can just unleash your anger on the games, and have fun without being judged”.

Whilst some people view gaming as mere escapism, or even ‘brain rot’, there is growing evidence that video games can have growing therapeutic benefits, noted Bushra Khan, an emotional wellbeing and transformational coach at Wellth, Dubai.

Bushra Khan

She added: “Video games have shown potential in helping individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in several ways. Studies have shown that cognitive training games can lead to improvements in memory, as well as executive function and day-to-day skills.

Bushra, however, also warned: “While video games can offer therapeutic benefits like stress relief and cognitive stimulation, there remains a variety of factors that users should consider.”

Impact of excessive gaming

Possible indicators of excessive gaming include “interference with daily responsibilities, physical and mental health issues, sleep disruption, and loss of interest in other activities,” Bushra noted.

She underscored users should set clear boundaries, encourage breaks, monitor the game content, engage in social gaming, and diversify coping mechanisms to ensure gaming remains beneficial without becoming excessive.

Conor Minton, 27, agrees with the suggestion. He said: “The quick releasing dopamine and the highs you get are made all the more empty when you have to come crashing back to the reality – that at the end of the game, your life will still have the issues it had at the start and shying away from them will not help you attain closure.”