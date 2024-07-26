E-Paper

No photos allowed: UAE Police announce security exercise in Sharjah

Residents have been warned not to approach the area

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:58 PM

Sharjah Police has announced a field security exercise in the emirate on Friday.

Taking to social media platform X, the authorities said that the exercise may be accompanied by the movement of military units. The exercise will be carried out to measure readiness and enhance response.


Residents have been warned not to approach the area and make way for police units in to preserve public safety. Resident were also warned not to take photographs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


