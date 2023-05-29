Watch: Sheikh Mohammed displays excellent shooting skills, hits every target in new video

The clip, shared by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, reflects the Dubai Ruler's marksmanship and love for the recreational activity

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 5:57 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai was spotted practising his shooting skills in a video on Instagram.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, took to Instagram to share a tribute video on his father. The vider

The Dubai Ruler was seen practising hiss marksmanship in the video, by popping balloons with a gun at a distance. At 73, the Ruler displayed his impeccable shooting skills, hitting the mark every time.

Sheikh Mohammed learned hunting from an early age and in his later years, attended Mons Officer Cadet School - Aldershot, which is now part of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

According to official government data, the Prime Minister of the UAE was even promoted to Senior Under-Officer of Kohema at the academy.

He was later even awarded the sword of honour for achieving the highest mark of any foreign and commonwealth officer cadet in his intake.

ALSO READ: