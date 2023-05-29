Watch: Sheikh Mohammed displays excellent shooting skills, hits every target in new video

Established in 1999, the housing programme offers eligible Emiratis interest-free loans repayable over a 25-year period
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai was spotted practising his shooting skills in a video on Instagram.
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, took to Instagram to share a tribute video on his father. The vider
The Dubai Ruler was seen practising hiss marksmanship in the video, by popping balloons with a gun at a distance. At 73, the Ruler displayed his impeccable shooting skills, hitting the mark every time.
Sheikh Mohammed learned hunting from an early age and in his later years, attended Mons Officer Cadet School - Aldershot, which is now part of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
According to official government data, the Prime Minister of the UAE was even promoted to Senior Under-Officer of Kohema at the academy.
He was later even awarded the sword of honour for achieving the highest mark of any foreign and commonwealth officer cadet in his intake.
