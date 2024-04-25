UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, chances of light rain

Insurance brokers who spoke to Khaleej Times admitted that they have been trying to clear a massive backlog of work
The weather in UAE on Thursday (April 25) is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over northern and eastern areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.(NCM).
There is also a probability of light rainfall.
It is likely to be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially towards the west, with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Internal areas will report a maximum temperature of 38ºC while it can dip up to 13ºC in the mountains, NCM has predicted.
Mercury will reach up to 35ºC and 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
