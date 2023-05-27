Photos: Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter gets married; Dubai Ruler receives congratulations from UAE royals

He is seen talking to his son-in-law Maneh, the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Maneh Al Maktoum

By WAM Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 8:38 PM Last updated: Sat 27 May 2023, 8:43 PM

On the happy occasion of the wedding of the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to Sheikh Maneh, son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Maneh Al Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler attended a reception and received congratulations from a number of dignitaries.

Among those present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, notables, and senior state officials.

