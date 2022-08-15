UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

    Are meal plans worth it?

    Food

    Are meal plans worth it?

    As grocery costs rise globally thanks to inflation, more people become aware of health and wellness trends and needs, and it seems that meal kits and plans are a good option

    Food

    RESTAURANT REVIEWS
    RECIPES
    Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

    Videos

    Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

    During Ramadan, many are thinking about the ever-important question – what to cook for iftar? Our iftar diaries brings to you recipes from UAE residents, bloggers and chefs who love cooking. Today we have with us Donia Elkhouli, Food Blogger (@fusionconcepts.bydonia) will share with us her favourite iftar recipe of the traditional cream filled Kunafa.

    Videos

    Iftar recipe video of the day: Middle Eastern Chicken Roast

    UAE

    Iftar recipe video of the day: Middle Eastern Chicken Roast

    Now that Ramadan has begun, many are thinking about the ever-important question: what to cook for iftar? Our iftar diaries bring you recipes from UAE residents, bloggers and chefs who love cooking. Today, Rachael Sacerdoti, Founder of It’s SO Simple, shares her favourite recipe for Middle Eastern Chicken Roast.

    UAE

    CINEMA LISTINGS
    Fall

    UAE Cinema listings

    Fall

    For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

    UAE Cinema listings

    FOOD LISTINGS
    LOCAL EVENTS
    NEWSMAKERS