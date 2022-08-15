Round-up of the hottest eateries around town
Round-up of the hottest eateries around town
As grocery costs rise globally thanks to inflation, more people become aware of health and wellness trends and needs, and it seems that meal kits and plans are a good option
The long-standing restaurant with wood-carved façade, serving Awadhi and Mughlai dishes, is a landmark that witnessed the transformations of UAE's capital
Dubai has a rich, vibrant history with coffee, with the beverage intertwined with the emirate’s culture of warm hospitality
The third wave of coffee culture is sweeping through the city
Residents say restaurants' buffet spreads have become smaller in recent months
This ancient elixir is everyone’s cup of tea in the Emirates
Lowe has been in the spotlight for its unique menu that utilises waste products of one dish in another
Food is the best way to people's hearts, according to these talented chefs
Enjoy an eight-course dinner that combines the flavours of Japan and the Middle East
Enjoy a Florentine cuisine at Waldorf Astoria’s Italian eatery, which is an offshoot of three Michelin-star Enoteca Pinchiorri's outlet
Check-in on the finest eateries around town
Enjoy a lazy Saturday brunch at Fi’lia that recreates an Italian fruit and vegetable market along with live cooking and entertainment
Located at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, they offer Italy’s finest delicacies, presented in the most appeasing way
Check in on happening eateries in town
Check out the fare at a newly-opened outlet that is attracting diners to Cluster Q in JLT
Going vegan became a whole lot easier with this fuss-free ‘no-cook’ book, filled with raw, plant-based, gluten free recipes
During Ramadan, many are thinking about the ever-important question – what to cook for iftar? Our iftar diaries brings to you recipes from UAE residents, bloggers and chefs who love cooking. Today we have with us Donia Elkhouli, Food Blogger (@fusionconcepts.bydonia) will share with us her favourite iftar recipe of the traditional cream filled Kunafa.
Why not whip up these great dishes for an Iftar at home.
Now that Ramadan has begun, many are thinking about the ever-important question: what to cook for iftar? Our iftar diaries bring you recipes from UAE residents, bloggers and chefs who love cooking. Today, Rachael Sacerdoti, Founder of It’s SO Simple, shares her favourite recipe for Middle Eastern Chicken Roast.
Get creative in the kitchen
Kitchen classics: Raw appeal
How does our relationship with food evolve over the years? Sudha Menon’s new book has the answers
Distinct to the Navayath community in India, its variations are just as diverse and give a glimpse of its middle eastern heritage
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.
A group of Rogue Angels assigned to deliver damned souls to hell turn dark, becoming executioners of mankind before they have the opportunity to repent.
For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
hopelessly estranged father catfishes his son in an attempt to reconnect.
Round-up of the must-try spots around town
Our round-up for the finest fare in town
PARTNER CONTENT
Organic milk is sourced directly from farms in Europe and comes to us right after it's been bottled.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Organic milk contains calcium and protein that are necessary for children's normal growth and bone development.
PARTNER CONTENT
Round-up of the hottest eateries around town
Round-up of the best dining spots around town
A round-up of the best food places around town
Enjoy your days off with some of the best dining options around town
The Japanese-Brazilian-Peruvian restaurant tastes as good as it looks
From padel and a catamaran ride to a museum visit and more, there's plenty to do in the country today.
It will take place on September 10 at Etihad Arena.
No venue or ticket details are revealed as yet for the K-pop stars' gig.
Movie's cast and crew are in town to promote their upcoming thriller
This Independence Day, try out some of the top Indian food spots in the country.
Embrace the weekend with top things to do around town
Azadi Art Festival is organised on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day
The event will be hosted on Saturday, August 20, at the premises of the Consulate General of India.
Enjoy delicious treats this Thursday at these top spots in the country.
Nine prominent names will headline the event on August 20.
She was 70-years-old.
The shocking action was based on a case registered by the police in February this year.
The actress shares the biggest lesson she hope
The High Court also directed her to refrain from tampering with evidence.
Asner remained a busy actor into his 90s with appearances in such series as "Dead to Me" and "Cobra Kai."
He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.
She died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.
Her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, revealed the news of the singer’s demise to Variety.
The actor is undergoing chemotherapy to combat the illness.
The comedian posted the news of demise as an Instagram story.