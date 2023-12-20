Enjoy these Christmas delights around town

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 6:25 PM

Ladurée festive macarons and yule logs

Ladurée has released a festive-themed box of macarons featuring two limited-edition treats for the holiday season. Decorated with festive regalia featuring white sparkles, green pine garland, and wreaths. Two limited-edition macarons, the Speculoos and Nougat Macaron, are available in sizes 8, 12, and 18, with gold and silver macarons priced at Dh20 and logo-printed macarons priced at Dh16. Also joining the festive line-up are the Ispahan yule log, Pistachio Savoie biscuit, and Chocolate Hazelnut. Prices range from Dh299 for six in individual and large sizes, varying prices in Dubai Mall and the rest of UAE.

The Big Chill Cafe

The Big Chill Café in Dubai Hills Mall offers a warm and trendy atmosphere with rustic brick-clad walls and vintage movie posters. This festive season, the restaurant features an extensive menu of delectable dishes, including pasta, risotto, pizza, handcrafted desserts, and artisanal ice creams. The menu includes classics like the Mississippi Mud Pie, Brotchen Pizza Rolls, and Peri Peri Prawns. The café offers a gourmet adventure with every dish crafted to perfection. The restaurant is open to friends and families, offering a unique dessert experience with milkshakes and sundaes.

Christmas Eve Dinner

The Restaurant at Address Sky View, Dubai, is offering a festive feast on Christmas Eve, featuring live entertainment, grape, bubbly, and eggnog. Diners can choose from a set menu or an a la carte selection. The set menu costs Dh295 per person for soft beverages and Dh395 for selected house beverages. Pre-booking is required, and children aged 4-12 receive a 50 per cent discount. The event is complimentary for children aged 0-4 years.

The Night before the Festivities

Experience a unique festive season celebration at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, where you can indulge in a mouthwatering feast by the beach. Enjoy seasonal goodies, fresh seafood, mezzehs, and sweet treats while sipping endless bubbles. The festive-themed brunch will be available on December 24 from 7pm to 11pm at Origins. Soft beverage packages are Dh250, while house beverage packages are Dh350.

Christmas Day Brunch

Vida Creek Beach is hosting a festive Christmas Day brunch at Origins, their newest venue. The event will feature a buffet, live food stations, and Christmas delicacies. The menu includes turkey, BBQ, oysters, and more. The live DJ will provide festive entertainment. The event will occur on December 25 from 1pm to 5pm. The price for adults is Dh389, including soft drinks, Dh489 for house drinks, and Dh589 for house drinks and bubbly.

Christmas Specials at Chutney's Restaurant

Savour in the specially crafted veg and non-veg set menus featuring Chutney's Restaurant signature dishes, such as Shahi Tandoori Jhinga, Murgh Tikka Hussaini, Nihari Gosht, and others. Immerse yourself in the delightful atmosphere accompanied by live band performances for Dh249 and Dh349 for two people, respectively. The event will be heldonly on 24 and 25 December, from 7pm to 12am.

Festivi-Tea Magic

Add a unique twist to your festivities with a sprinkle of Festivi-Tea Magic, a unique infused teapot available at Stage2, Vida downtown, Dubai, during the holidays. This unique blend, crafted by mixologists, transforms gatherings into spirited affairs. Available until December 29, the teapots are priced at Dh150 each and are perfect for celebrating with friends during the most joyful time of year.

Turkey Takeaway

To bring you a stress-free holiday, Vida Creek Harbour is offering a Turkey Takeaway service, perfect for preparing a festive feast. The turkey is roasted and served with all necessary trimmings, enough for six to seven people. Orders must be places 48 hours in advance. The Courtyard will prepare the turkey and all trimmings for the family, with prices starting at Dh599 each.

