Little Draw to host grand raffle with 100 per cent cashback, offering participants the chance to win up to Dh1 million
The draw is slated to run on December 25
Little Draw, the UAE's most popular three-number draw, is set to make this month extraordinary with its grand raffle Draw on December 25, offering participants the opportunity to win up to One Million Dirhams. With over 3500 winners already, Little Draw has become a household name, providing affordable chances to win significant cash prizes.
To make this draw memorable, Little Draw is also offering unlimited cashback for every ticket purchased from December 20 to December 22. Participants will receive 100 per cent cash back in the form of bonus points, enhancing their chances to win up to Dh1 million in the grand raffle draw.
In a stunning turn of events, recent winners of the Little Draw have not only hit the jackpot but also revealed how this game is more than just luck - it's a catalyst for transforming lives. Little Draw is a golden opportunity for all individuals to avail substantial cash prizes, and these winners are living proof of that. Jomharr Sangco and Anthony Salazar, Filipino expatriates, bagged Dh15,000 and Dh30,000 respectively. Shah Dyaz Khan, a Pakistani expatriate, celebrated a massive win of Dh30,000.
In addition, Bhargav Talla, representing Telangana, India, triumphed with an impressive Dh30,000 victory. Not to be outdone, Abraham AV, an Indian expatriate, walked away with Dh15,000. As Little Draw gears up for its Grand Raffle Draw on 25th December, offering 100 per cent cashback for Christmas, it encourages people from all over the world to avail this opportunity and become the next success story.
Little Draw offers affordable tickets from Dh10, featuring frequent draws on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for a chance to win up to 30,000 Dirhams by matching three numbers. Purchasing one ticket triples the winning opportunities, providing an extra layer of excitement for participants.
In addition, Little Draw will be launching a new app to provide users with a hassle-free way to join draws and stay informed. Beyond winning prizes, participating in Little Draw contributes to community impact. For every bottle purchased, the company is dedicated to donating one to those in need, enhancing the overall experience with a meaningful purpose.
Little Draw encourages participants to seize the chance to make this holiday season truly unforgettable by participating in the grand raffle draw.
For more information about Little Draw and their tri-daily draws, please visit their website at www.littledraw.ae or follow them on social media. Participants can watch live draw on Little Draw's Facebook Page and YouTube channel tri-daily at 8:00 PM UAE time.