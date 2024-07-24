Why a Chennai man threw necklace worth Rs500,000 in the garbage

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:45 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM

We’ve all misplaced things – the phone that was left in a cab, that wallet that was forgotten on the dining table as we rushed about to get stuff done. But what if you binned a valuable asset thinking it was nothing but trash? What would you do?

A man in Chennai, who goes by the name of Devaraj, found himself in a state of panic when he realised the Rs500,000 (Dh21,940) diamond necklace that his mother had given him to take home to his daughter was no longer with him. It probably astounded him even more when he retraced his steps and discovered that he’d actually thrown the necklace into the trash.

Fortunately, when he approached the authorities, they were pretty hands-on, organising a search operation.

J. Anthonysamy, a driver with Urbaser Sumeet, the waste management company contracted by the Chennai Corporation, led the charge. The necklace was finally found in a trash can, entangled in a garland of flowers, reported Indian media.

The necklace has since been returned to its now very, very happy owner.