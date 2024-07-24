E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic as 'Masaan' clocks 9 years

The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie on Instagram

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:24 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:25 PM

Actor Vicky Kaushal took a trip down memory lane as his debut movie Masaan marked its ninth anniversary on July 24.

Sharing a poignant moment from the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Vicky expressed his gratitude on Instagram.


The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie and captioned it, "9 years. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan."

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Masaan, a film that continues to resonate deeply with audiences even after almost a decade.


Fans of the URI actor flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the milestone.

Masaan premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where it received standing ovations and clinched two esteemed awards.

Through its compelling narratives, Masaan delves into themes of love, loss, social discrimination, and the intricate complexities of human relationships.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the praises for his recently released comedy film Bad Newz which also stars Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. Neha Dhupia is also a part of the film.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment