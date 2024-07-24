Three UAE residents gear up for historic Arctic ocean rowing expedition

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:41 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:12 PM

The Arabian Ocean Rowing team, composed of three intrepid UAE residents, has completed their final training session at Ski Dubai in preparation for their groundbreaking mission across the Arctic Ocean. Toby Gregory, Orlagh Dempsey, and Andrew Savill were at the indoor ski resort, Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates, to acclimate to the extreme cold conditions they will face during their 1,500km expedition.

Partnered with the UN Environment Programme Clean Seas initiative, the Arctic Challenge will see the crew navigate harsh environments in an eight-meter boat named Ocean Guardian, which operates without an engine, motor, or sail. The team will row non-stop from Tromso, Norway, to Longyearbyen, Svalbard, relying solely on their physical strength. Upon completion, they will be the first three-person team to row the Arctic Ocean, with Orlagh Dempsey making history as the first woman to achieve this feat.

Toby Gregory of the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team expressed gratitude, saying, "My team and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the Arctic Challenge and our mission to raise awareness on environmental sustainability and plastic pollution. We would especially like to thank Ski Dubai for hosting our final training session in real snow right here in the UAE, as we prepare to embark on a rowing expedition in one of the coldest and most remote areas of our planet. Together, we can dare to dream and make a meaningful difference for future generations."