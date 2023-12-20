UAE: German expat surprised with Dh100,000 Christmas gift after buying Mahzooz ticket at last minute

The plane carrying 61 children, who are in most urgent need of medical assistance, were accompanied by 71 members of their families
Christian, a 56-year-old German expat in Abu Dhabi, got an unexpected Christmas gift nine days earlier: He won Dh100,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw on Saturday.
He nearly missed last week's edition, but thanks to his wife's last-minute reminder, he was able to buy tickets just two hours before the live draw.
Christian, who has been in the UAE for 12 years and works in a semi-government firm, enjoys stargazing with a telescope and capturing celestial moments in the desert with his family and pet. When he learnt about winning the Dh100,000 prize, he knew right then and there that it would all go to his retirement plan.
The German expat was among the three winners who bagged the guaranteed raffle prize.
Muhammad, a 39-year-old Dubai resident who hails from Pakistan, was among the lucky trio.
Upon learning that he is now Dh100,000 richer, the private company driver wasn't able to sleep.
Believing his newborn daughter to be his lucky charm, Muhammad celebrated the victory by throwing a small party for his close friends.
With plans to renovate his house, cover expenses for his brother's wedding, and purchase gold ornaments for his daughter, Muhammad's newfound wealth promises bright, happy days ahead.
Indian national Vedula, a 54-year-old material control manager who just moved to Qatar, was the third winner. When he saw the e-mail about the prize, he couldn't believe it.
"Persist, as everyone has a fair chance to win," said Vedula, who is a father to a 26-year-old. He plans to use his winnings for charitable endeavours as he considers himself financially stable.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million.
