Top 6 freak shakes in the UAE

Round-up of trending dishes and must try eateries around town

By Raya Mahmood Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 6:37 PM

Crazy, outrageous, delicious, and daring, Freak Shakes are here to satisfy all your wild milkshake cravings. Check out these hotspots

Black Tap

You can enjoy these CrazyShakes with the backdrop of the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. They are extravagant milkshakes that famously go by the tagline ‘part dessert, part art project’. Just one sip and you will find yourself transported straight to its origins in New York City. Black Tap is also famous for their wagyu burgers, so don’t forget to combine that with your milkshake for the ultimate experience.

Venue: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai

Price: Dh225 for two people (approx.)

Sugar Factory

As soon as you enter the restaurant, you will be engrossed in a vibrant world that brings out the child in you. Sugar Factory is a one-stop milkshake destination for all chocolate lovers with their chocolate cookie jar packed with Oreo crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, pure melted chocolate sauce, and topped with Oreo cookies and whipped cream. With friendly staff and speedy service, it is the perfect place for a birthday party or any other celebration.

Venue: La Mer, Dubai

Price: Dh230 for two people (approx.)

Freez

You might know Freez for their Kinder Crepe, but wait until you try their Pink Panther Strawberry milkshake served in a classic traditional Nutella bottle. This is a refreshing drink that will help you beat the heat. Their droolworthy desserts are spread across Dubai in aesthetic cozy cafes. The restaurant hosts regulars who never seem to get enough of the Freez experience.

Venue: Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh50 for two people (approx.)

Hitchki

Hitchki approaches this concept with its own unique twist with the Falooda Freak Shake. Falooda is a traditional Indian delicacy that is made by mixing sweet basil seeds with milk. At Hitchki, it is given a modern tinge and is beautifully presented with a pista kulfi, fruits, and vermicelli. You can complement your drink with a few of their uniquely presented dishes, such as Mi Goreng tu kaun or Seekh ka baap.

Venue: Mirdif City Centre, Dubai

Price: Dh200 for two people (approx.)

Milk and Fluffy

Any sweet tooth needs to head to Milk and Fluffy and try the Signature Snickers Shake with a donut, and dive into a world of sweet goodness. Take a break from your shopping and head to the café for their perfectly Instagrammable milkshake. It is the ultimate experience if you are looking to indulge in something crazy, as the large quantity is enough to satisfy two people. You could also try their other desserts and mojito drinks for a nice refreshment.

Venue: Dubai Mall, Dubai

Price: Dh40 for two people (approx.)

Dessertino Shakes & More

If you are looking to dig into something healthy as well as a completely sugar-filled shake option, Dessertino Shakes & More is giving you just that. Have thick and cream-adorned shakes like Brownie Crumble, Ferrero Rocher, Shredded Almond, White Crispearls, there are many more diverse options to choose from. Freak shakes just got a whole lot interesting!

Venue: JLT, Dubai

Price: Dh65 for two people (approx)