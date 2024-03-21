Try these easy-to-make Ramadan recipes at home

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 2:40 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 2:41 PM

Chicken Mussakan

INGREDIENTS

Chicken Whole - 1200gms

Onions - 500gms

Garlic - 20gms

Carrot - 100gms

Celery - 80gms

Pine seed - 20gms

Bay leaves - 1

Salt- to taste

Black pepper- to taste

Cumin powder - 15gms

Sumac powder - 100gms

Olive oil - 80ml

Saj bread - 4pieces

METHOD

1) Place a heavy pan for cooking the whole chicken and pour in water, carrots, celery, and a pinch of salt.

2) Meanwhile, wash the chicken thoroughly and place it in boiling water, allowing it to cook.

3) Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the boiling water and let it cool to room temperature. After it has cooled, shred the chicken and set it aside.

4) Next, heat the pan and add the olive oil. Sauté the onions until they turn golden brown.

5) Now, add the sumac powder, cumin powder, salt, and black pepper powder to the pan. Mix well, then add the shredded chicken and cook over low heat.

6) Once the chicken is cooked, place it in saj bread, roll it up, then grill it on a griddle. Cut it into small pieces before serving.

7) Optionally, top it with some toasted pine nuts.

Lamb Shank

INGREDIENTS

Lamb Shank - 200gms

Rice basmati - 100gms

Lamb minced - 50gms

Greenpeas - 25gms

Onion - 50gms

Garlic - 20gms

Tomato paste - 30gms

Salt - to taste

Black pepper powder - to taste

7 Spices (Altahi Spices) - 20

Corn oil - 40ml

Dry lemon - 1

Bay leaves - 1

Cardamam - 4

Coriander powder - 15gms

METHOD

Lamb Shank

1) Clean the lamb shank and pat it dry.

2) Next, prepare the marinade by mixing tomato paste, coriander powder, Altahi powder, salt, and pepper powder.

3) Gently apply the marinade to the lamb shank and refrigerate overnight.

4) The following day, cook the lamb shank in the oven for about 90 minutes at a low temperature. It's recommended to set the oven to 160°C.

5) Once the lamb shank is cooked to tenderness, remove it from the oven and set it aside using a hot holder.

Rice

1) Wash the rice 2 to 3 times and soak it in water for about 20 minutes.

2) Heat a pan and add corn oil. Then, add dry lemon, bay leaves, cardamom, onion, and garlic. Sauté until the onion turns golden brown.

3) Now, add the minced lamb and mix well until any excess water evaporates.

4) Next, add the Altahi spices, salt, and black pepper to taste, and mix thoroughly..

5) Pour the measured water into the pan and bring it to a boil. Then, add the strained rice.

6) Cook over high heat for about 3 minutes, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with aluminum foil or a lid and cook for 10 to 15 minutes.

7) Once it's ready, serve with lamb shank.

Rice Pudding

INGREDIENTS

Rice Egyptian - 50gms

Milk - 200ml

Rose water - 10ml

Sugar - 80gms

Corn flour - 20gms

Pistachio - 15gms

Cream - 80ml

METHOD

1) Wash the rice 3 to 4 times, then cook it until it's halfway done.

2) Bring milk to a boil, add cream, and the partially cooked rice. Cook on low heat for about 10 minutes.

3) Meanwhile, mix the cornflour with a small quantity of water, then add it to the rice mixture and mix well.

4) Continue cooking over low heat for another 10 minutes.

5) Once it reaches a thick consistency, add the rose water and mix thoroughly.

6) Transfer the cooked pudding to a glass bowl and allow it to cool.

7) Serve garnished with crushed pistachios.

Recipes courtesy Ahmad Al Shamali, Sous Chef, Grand Millennium Business Bay

