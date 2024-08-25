How has TikTok affected Iceland's cucumber supply?

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 2:19 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 2:20 PM

Cucumbers have having a moment – a TikTok moment to be exact.

The person credited (or blamed) for the trend is one Logan Moffitt, who seems obsessed with the fruit and has over the past few months uploaded a number of different ways in which one can consume these crunchy greens.

BBC reports that Moffitt’s go-to phrase at the start of many recipes is, “Sometimes, you just need to eat a whole cucumber.”

And it may not be such a bad thing. According to WebMD, a medium unpeeled raw cucumber has the following nutrients:

Calories: 30

Total fat: 0 grams

Carbs: 6 grams

Protein: 3 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Vitamin C: 10% of the recommended daily value (DV)

Vitamin K: 57% of the DV

Magnesium: 9% of the DV

Potassium: 12% of the DV