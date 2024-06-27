Dubai: A special food festival for mango lovers

Climate crisis has progressed to a point where mitigation is not enough
Summers are time to indulge in mangoes. Whether in the form of a milk shake or ice cream or fruit salad, mango lovers look forward to this time of the year to savour their favourite fruit. Keeping the mango mania in mind, President Hotel in Al Karama will be hosting a Mango Festival. Some of the delicacies on offer at the hotel's High Spirit Bistro Cafe include cold mango gazpacho, tropical fusion salad, tangy Thai mango salad, zesty mango mustard salad, mango panna cotta, mango mousse and mango cheesecake.
On the other hand, Kovalam restaurant will feature tangy mango scallion soup, zesty mango mustard salad, golden mango delight, tropical mango rice, mango manchati curries and mango delight kheer. If you love South Indian delicacies, Kovalam is the restaurant to head to, whereas High Spirit Bistro Cafe will offer a more relaxed ambience. The prices start at Dh24 and the festival will continue till mid-July.
