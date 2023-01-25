Celebrate Republic Day in the UAE: Six Indian food outlets to try

He was rushed to the hospital on January 10 but passed away after a cardiac arrest on Monday
Varq
Signature Indian restaurant Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm is inviting diners to indulge in a vibrant three-course menu including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The menu combines timeless classic dishes of India, reimagined with contemporary finesse, all conceptualised by Executive Chef Sonu. Thursday, January 26, lunch from 12pm to 3.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 11.30pm. Dh225 per person.
Bombay Bungalow
Head over to Bombay Bungalow, a Michelin Guide-featured Indian restaurant at JBR in Dubai, to celebrate India’s Republic Day tomorrow. All diners at the venue will receive a complimentary dessert per table, an Indian flag-themed Tiranga Cheese, a Stuffed Gulab Jamun in a tri-color cheesecake topped with almonds, pistachio, and rose petals.
Yummy Dosa
This Republic Day, try the tricolour dosa at Yummy Dosa in Dubai and Sharjah. Made for the occasion, the tricolour dosa features three flavours of Pizza Dosa, cheese chili dosa and plain cheese dosa, bringing out the colours of the Indian flag. Available on January 26, priced at Dh26.
Rang Mahal
Enjoy the taste of India with some of the finest varieties of tradition food at Rang Mahal, a popular Indian restaurant at JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai. Visitors can indulge in a special six-course set menu, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for Dh225 per person. Highlights from the menu include Chicken Thuppa or Mushroom & Tofu Thuppa, Erachi Kappa, Gajar Halwa Tart, and more. Available on January 26 and 27.
Purani Dilli
Tantalise your tastebuds this Republic Day with delicacies from the Indian subcontinent at Purani Dilli. Visitors can indulge in a four-course set menu featuring Tricolor Paneer Shehzadi Tikka, Malai Kofta, Haryali Subzi, Tricolor Jalebi with Rabri, and more. January 26, from 7pm to 11.30pm. Dh74 per person.
Republic Adda Bar & Lounge
Popular restaurant in Business Bay is set to transport diners to the vibrant streets of India with their extensive food and beverage options. On the occasion of Indian Republic Day, visitors can indulge in a special menu featuring Tuna Bhel, Keema Kachori, Lamb Chatpat Kebab, Desi Bitterballen and more. All diners can avail a 30 per cent discount on their total bill on January 26.
