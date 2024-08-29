E-Paper

Carrie Underwood hints at what she will bring as judge on new season of 'American Idol'

Wants to be firm but kind on the show

By ANI

US singer/songwriter Carrie Underwood (Photo by AFP)
Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM

Singer Carrie Underwood, who won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005, is joining the American Idol judging panel, replacing Katy Perry, reported Deadline.

"I feel like I've been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well," said Underwood . "I mean, I've got a song with Papa Roach right now. It's a lot of fun."


She continued, "I like to think that I am versatile. Hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I'm thinking."

Underwood also hinted at her judging style, saying, "I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind. And I think that's the whole point, 'cause people are coming in and, you know, it's dreams. You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but it's also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge."

Underwood is the most successful Idol winner, winning eight Grammys and a total of 25 accolades from the Academy of Country Music (16) and Country Music Association (9). She has also had eight albums (including a greatest hits collection) top the U.S. country charts, with four also reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Simon Fuller created the American singing competition television series American Idol, which was produced by Fremantle North America and 19 Entertainment and distributed by Fremantle. It ran on Fox for 15 seasons, from June 11, 2002, until April 7, 2016. It was on hiatus for two years until March 11, 2018, when the series was revived on ABC.

The singer will be a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry, Bryan, and Lionel Richie joined American Idol in Season 16 when ABC rebooted the competition. After seven seasons on the panel, Perry announced she was leaving her judging duties to focus on her music career. Perry made her last appearance on the show in May of this year, reported Deadline.

