How to make a vegan French onion dip in under 30 minutes?

From late check-outs to free stays, here are unmissable deals you’ve been waiting for
French Onion Dip
INGREDIENTS
· 1 medium yellow onion, diced.
· 1 tablespoon olive oil or 1/4 cup water
· 1 1/4 cup vegan sour cream
· 1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire
· 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
· mineral salt, to taste
· chopped parsley, to serve.
INSTRUCTIONS
Onions
Heat the oil/water in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Add the onions and saute for 10-15 minutes, stirring every few minutes.
Add a little bit of water and let it sizzle and evaporate.
Keep stirring every so often, add more liquids.
After about 25 – 30 minutes, onions should be caramelised and fragrant.
Mix: Combine the vegan sour cream with the garlic & onion powder and Worcestershire sauce. Add the onions and mix well. Taste for seasoning.
Serve: Serve topped with chopped parsley. Pair your French onion dip with chips, crackers, and/or sliced vegetables.
Makes about 1 3/4 cups.
Store leftovers, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.
Recipe courtesy Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Gourmet
ALSO READ:
From late check-outs to free stays, here are unmissable deals you’ve been waiting for
A roundup of the best buys to mark the festive occasion
UAE resident says banks should do more to educate, help people manage money
Prompted and supported by his wife, Shaista Naz, how former electronic engineer Masroor Syed started and established a business in 1995 that now includes his three sons
She learnt her toughest financial lessons amidst her mother’s battle with cancer
UAE resident shares why she chose the 2020 Nissan Altima to be her road companion
Both as a self-defence method and character-building tool, the role of warrior techniques are unparalleled
Ancient cultures in China, Japan, India and Africa have immense knowledge in traditional healing and many remedies are relevant even today