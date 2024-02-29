Beirut Streets goes al fresco with terrace dining

UAE expat on her dream ride
There is nowhere quite like Dubai in the winter months- the weather is perfect, and al fresco dining is a joy. Beirut Streets, the super popular and relaxed restaurant nestled in the heart of B1 Mall, Al Barsha Dubai, invites foodies to enjoy their favourite Lebanese dishes in the comfort of their terrace.
Conveniently located near Mall of Emirates, Beirut Streets is a buzzing hub for friends and families, from every walk of life, to come together and enjoy an extensive menu inspired by the rich Lebanese culinary tradition – this includes both the food and vibe.
The brand DNA of Beirut Streets is rooted in guests enjoying an unpretentious and utterly delicious dining experience. Portions are generous and bursting with flavour. No one leaves hungry with a diverse menu, that hits the spot, every time.
There’s something for everyone at Beirut Streets including mouth-watering breakfasts, an array of freshly baked bread with an assortment of toppings, falafel, salads, cold mezze, hot bites, , shawarma, burgers, grilled meat and street sandwiches, desserts and so much more.
Renowned for its laid-back ambiance and super-friendly service, Beirut Streets has changed the Dubai casual dining game with their tantalizing selection of fresh, wholesome, and nourishing dishes. Now the terrace is open for action and a welcome addition to an already stellar dining experience.
UAE expat on her dream ride
For Dr Azhari's sons, Anwar and Karim, taking over the reins of the family business was a natural progression that happened along with the growth of a nation
Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum on breaking gender barriers to inspire the younger generation to follow their dreams
Built on the philosophy of reaching out to spread positive influence across the globe, Tsangs Group represents innovation and development
German expat on her love for fast cars and collection of Ferraris
Your sleeping space should be a sanctuary, designed to let you cut yourself off from the world and enjoy a few quiet hours of peace and rejuvenation
A family enterprise with a long legacy, it believes in staying ahead of the curve
What does it take to become the UAE's most recognisable face in cricket broadcasting? Dubai-based presenter Priya Jethani on the perks and perils of a job that has little room for imperfection