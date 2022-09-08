UAE: 6 must-try fish and chips joints

Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 5:50 PM

This simple yet crispy dish is well known and loved across the globe. Combining a delicacy of the sea and soil, fish and chips is perfect for any time of the day, as a snack or a meal in itself. Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish.

The Irish Village

Bringing to you the basics in a luxurious way, The Irish Village offers Irish dishes like Fish and Chips, meat pies, steaks, burgers, omelettes, all infused with originality and authenticity. For vegetarians, they provide a special version of fish and chips consisting of Halloumi cheese, mushy peas and tartar sauce. Along with all these treats, guests can enjoy a spread of drinks and beverages, while listening to live music.

Venue: Garhoud, Dubai

Price: Dh 325 for two people (approx.)

Boardwalk

Looking for an intimate dinner? Eat by the creek as you take in the views and sunsets while listening to the water ripple at Boardwalk. From classic meals like Fish and Chips, to exotic ones like octopus, Salmon and Caviar, and Yellowfin Tuna Tartar, this place is great for all types of food palates. They also offer a splendid array of desserts like Passionfruit Pavlova and Rustic Mille-Feuille among other sweet platters.

Venue: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai

Price: Dh 380 for two people (approx.)

Bob’s Fish & Chips

Offering a wide variety of fish and chips individually, Bob’s Fish & Chips has it all. From options like Cod, Haddock, Cream Dory and Calamari, to chips ranging from Chips and Cheese, Chips and curry rice, and cheesy chips and garlic mayonnaise, this place is perfect if you are looking to try new flavours with family and friends.

Venue: Dubai Marina, Dubai

Price: Dh 255 for two people (approx.)

The Chippy

Eat at the ease of your budget and do not miss out on delicious fish and chips options like Haddock and chips, Battered shrimps and chips, Single Haddock, while also choosing from a diverse selection of customisable chips.

Venue: Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh 115 for two people (approx.)

Hook and Cook

Enjoy a scenic view of the Palm as you dine on treasures from the sea. Known for their special seafood menu, consisting of crisp fish and chips, salmon, shrimps, calamari, sangria and Cajun chicken amongst many more, soak in the warm interiors as you have a fishy evening. The presentation is sailor-based, giving you a real taste of the sea.

Venue: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Dh 290 for two people (approx.)

Shakespeare and Co.

Get ready to be transported to older English times with this Shakespearean era café. Be surrounded by frills, tapestries, carpets and teacups from ancient time, as you devour modern delicacies. Fish and chips are one of the classics from their menu, along with other English and Arab-English fusion dishes like Egg Shakshouka, Halloumi Focaccia and many more.

Venue: Multiple locations

Price: Dh 265 for two people (approx.)