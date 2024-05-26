Recipe: How to bake a 'Rainbow Pizza' at home

Rainbow Pizza

Ingredients

· 4 wholemeal or white pita pockets

· 1/3 cup (95g) pizza sauce

· 2/3 cup (70g) coarsely grated pizza cheese

· 100g red Perino tomatoes, thinly sliced

· 1/2 cup (120g) coarsely grated sweet potato

· 1/2 cup (80g) frozen corn kernels

· 3/4 cup (65g) finely chopped broccoli florets

· 1/2 cup (40g) finely shredded red cabbage

· 1/2 cup drained canned baby beetroot, finely chopped

Method

Step 1: Preheat oven to 220C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Step 2: Place pita on a clean work surface. Spread the pizza sauce evenly over each pita. Sprinkle with cheese.

Step 3: Arrange the tomato, sweet potato, corn, broccoli, cabbage and beetroot in rows over cheese. Place on the lined tray. Bake for 10 mins or until heated through and cheese melts. Cut into pieces to serve.

Recipe courtesy Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Gourmet

