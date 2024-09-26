Dubai-based Sri Lankan couple empower children to be future-ready

Photo by Neeraj Murali

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 2:33 PM

Amra Iuoop and Mohammed Fawaz, a dynamic Sri Lankan couple based in Dubai, are on a mission to prepare the next generation for the future. Their journey is one of innovation, entrepreneurship, and a shared vision of empowering children with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With a passion for education and technology, they have turned their personal and professional relationship into a powerhouse of educational initiatives to empower children to be future-ready.

Amra, a 32-year-old Saudi-born Sri Lankan, recalls the pivotal moment that brought her to the UAE. “I landed in the UAE during Expo 2020 to explore creator conferences and meet with professionals. The procedures, human interactions, and the ease with which we could navigate government systems caught our attention,” she says. “We were impressed by the friendliness of authorities, the seamless process of company incorporation, licenses, and understanding the KHDA framework. The UAE’s vision and supportive environment helped us relocate here.”

A leader in educational technology, Amra's background as a Biomedical Science graduate from Northumbria University gives her a unique edge in combining science with education. Her focus on digital pedagogy and creating engaging content has made her a trailblazer in her field. Over the years, she has collaborated with global organisations such as the United Nations and the British Council, working to empower youth through skill development programmes. With certifications in modern classrooms and virtual learning facilitation, she has upskilled 2,000 educators across South Asia and the Middle East, making her a key figure in the edtech space.

Her path to entrepreneurship began unexpectedly when she returned to Sri Lanka after her studies. “I was interviewed for an online educator role by none other than my future husband,” she reminisces. “At that time, Mohammed was a young entrepreneur with an edtech startup called Global Tutor. His entrepreneurial spirit and passion for education inspired me. It was through his guidance and my own passion for teaching that I eventually became a co-founder of our ventures.”

After six years of running Global Tutor, the couple faced a turning point: the startup failed. However, this setback only strengthened their bond, both personally and professionally. They decided to get married and began their next entrepreneurial adventure together, launching CurveUp and later BootUp, both education-focused ventures. “We treated our ventures like our baby,” says Amra. “We nurtured them into sustainable businesses.”

Volunteer work

Mohammed’s entrepreneurial journey started with volunteer work, mentoring and coaching university students, and participating in youth programmes across the country. His dedication to education and entrepreneurship eventually led to him becoming a global judge for entrepreneurship awards and hackathons in various countries. Over the years, he has founded several education-based startups, including Global Tutor in Sri Lanka, Her Academe, Study La in Singapore, and now CurveUp and BootUp in the UAE. His contributions to the edtech field have earned him recognition, including being a finalist in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards in 2015 and recently winning the Technopreneur of the Year award at the New Generation Awards.

"The UAE has been instrumental in the success of our edtech ventures," says Mohammed. "The supportive ecosystem, access to global talent, and government initiatives focused on innovation and entrepreneurship have empowered us to scale. The strategic policies and funding here have allowed us to make significant strides, and the UAE's global reputation has helped us form key partnerships and collaborations. Our goal has always been to prepare educators and students for future careers, and the UAE has been the perfect place to do that."

Their latest venture, BootUp, focuses on upskilling children and preparing them for the future through a "phygital" approach—a blend of physical and digital learning experiences. BootUp offers children the chance to engage with DIY learning kits, storytelling lessons, and interactive digital simulations, providing a holistic educational experience. Through their Learning Labs platform, accessible via mobile and web, students can participate in a range of learning experiences from the comfort of their homes or schools. BootUp also organises physical workshops, after-school activities, and summer/winter camps, ensuring that learning extends beyond the digital world. Their reach extends across the GCC, with products being shipped globally.

In mid-2022, the couple incorporated CurveUp under the Dubai Development Authority, using AXS services. "I contribute to the startup's heart—creativity and education—while Mohammed is the engine that keeps it moving. His expertise in business development, finance, and leadership has been critical to our success," says Amra. "His risk-taking attitude and efforts to expand globally brought us to the UAE, where we've continued to grow."