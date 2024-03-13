Restaurant Review: Elevating the experience of fine dining

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 4:14 PM

Fifty-two floors high, with a majestic 360 degree view of The Palm; the twinkling Dubai coastline and beyond — there are a few spots that can take your breath away like CouCou Rooftop. The sights of the mesmerising city lights can be seen through the vast seating surrounded by glazed glass panels with an open ceiling. Combining a sophisticated interior, an exceptional haute cuisine featuring the highest quality ingredients, crisp service and a chic, well-dressed crowd, the restaurant is set to impress.

CouCou Dubai offers a carefully crafted menu, filled with nothing less than the finest culinary delights, and a selection of beverages. From appetisers, main courses, and desserts, you can sit back and nurse your beverage, while enjoying the quintessential Dubai vibe.

Keeping in line with the city’s vibrant F&B landscape, Head Chef Kanchana Ranasinghe and team have introduced a delectable series of new creations:

- Baked potato with Foie Gras and truffle sauce .

- Baked almond crusted feta topped with hazelnuts and basil, with a drizzle of honey.

- Lentil salad with home-made pickles and balsamic dressing.

- Endive salad with balsamic dressing, Parmesan cheese, and almond flakes.

- Grilled baby chicken laced in truffle sauce.

- Classic cheesecake topped with passion fruit pearls.

- CouCou fruit platter – a melange of pineapple, mango, orange, dragon fruit, kiwi, red and green apple, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, and fig.

If you’re looking for a memorable night out, with great music, breath-taking views, and indulgent flavours, then CouCou Rooftop is the place to go.

Opening Times: Daily from 8 pm

Where: 52nd floor, The View at The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah

Booking: Call +971 52 451 2188

