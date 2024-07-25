Top things to do in the UAE from July 26-29

The focus of season 4 will revolve around Benedict's quest for a mysterious "lady in silver"
The weekend is here! Engage in these activities to make the most of the weekend in the UAE.
Kids carnival
This summer, Al Ghurair Centre is hosting an exciting kids carnival, running until August 9, featuring a variety of fun activities, games, workshops, and live performances for families and children. Running on weekdays from 4pm to 8pm and weekends from 5pm to 9pm, the carnival includes crafts workshops, magic shows, circus performers, balloon twisting clowns, face painting, and treats like cotton candy. Participants can win prizes from numerous retailers. Entry is granted with a spend of Dh120 to Dh150 anywhere in the mall.
Celebrate mums this summer at the cinemas
Roxy Cinemas in Dubai has launched the Roxy Mama’s Club, a special weekly event for mothers and their children in partnership with 'Movie Magic brought by Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS)'. Running every Monday till August 26, the event offers a relaxing cinema experience with dimmed lights and lower volume in the Roxy Platinum section. Designed to celebrate and pamper mothers, the club provides plush reclining seats, a nutritious breakfast, refreshing beverages, and a complimentary goodie bag by Filorga. Tickets for the Platinum package start at Dh119, making it a perfect morning outing for moms this summer.
Sip and paint
The Sip & Paint event at Time Out Market Dubai, set for Sunday, July 28, will be led by Artezaar's Sumedha and Susmitha. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of painting and artistic expression while sipping on a beverage of their choice. Open to both experienced artists and beginners, the event aims to encourage creativity. Artezaar, an online art gallery established in 2019 by Leena Kewlani, now has a dedicated exhibition pop-up at the Market. The event will take place from 4pm to 6.30pm at the Stage Area, with tickets priced at Dh250, including three drinks. Tickets are available at the provided link.
Check out a popular bakery's new location
Bread Ahead, the renowned London-based bakery, has opened its second Dubai location in DIFC after the success of its venues at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif. Located at Gate Avenue, North Zone, and open daily from 8am to 10pm, Bread Ahead offers its signature sourdough pizzas, filled doughnuts, pastries, and a new 'Grab & Go' menu with salads, sandwiches, and fresh juices.
Weekend activities at sports store
Sun & Sand Sports has reopened its flagship store in Mall of the Emirates, embracing their #FunToTheFinish concept that emphasises the joy of fitness for all ages and abilities. Located next to Ski Dubai and spanning 2,296 sqm, the store features running shoes, stylish athleisure, e-kiosks, and digital displays for easy comparison shopping. To celebrate the opening, the store will host weekend activities with DJs, ARN RJ appearances, and offer gifts with purchase and customisation options. The store operates daily from 10am to 10pm on the ground floor of Mall of the Emirates.
Try a new summer menu
Barfly by Buddha-Bar is introducing an exquisite selection of ceviche dishes this summer, curated by Head Chef Renzo Reyes. The Ceviche Experience Menu features fresh, vibrant flavours of Latin American cuisine, promising an authentic and memorable dining experience. Menu highlights include the Midori Ceviche, Rocoto Ceviche, and Ceviche Limeño, each priced at Dh65. The ceviche dishes are available daily at Barfly by Buddha-Bar, located in Palm Jumeirah.
Exceptional family staycation
Enjoy an unforgettable family staycation on the Palm with up to 40 per cent off Jumeirah Zabeel Saray's flexible rate, complimentary breakfast, and free dining for kids under 12 at 11 restaurants and lounges. The stay includes unlimited access to Sinbad's Kids Club & Teen's Club, non-motorised water sports, the infinity pool, private beach, and private cinema. Guests also get preferential rates at Wild Wadi Waterpark, with shuttle services included. Access to Talise Fitness and Talise Ottoman Spa, along with Dh150 towards treatments, ensures wellness for all. Spacious rooms, suites, or villas offer stunning views, advanced in-room technology, and delicious in-room dining options, making it an adventure to remember.
