Restaurant Review: Haven for meat and steak lovers

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 5:44 PM

Entering Carna by Dario Cecchini feels like stepping into a realm where the passion for steaks is not just understood but celebrated. The atmosphere here strikes a perfect balance between lively energy and intimate dining experience, setting the stage for a memorable evening.

Warm Welcome and Vibrant Ambience

From the moment we step in, the warm and attentive staff make us feel genuinely welcomed. The restaurant's decor, with its contemporary flair, dramatic features, and rich velvet interiors complemented by private dining areas and striking chandeliers, creates a setting that's both luxurious and inviting. The buzzing energy from the great crowd added to the vibrant atmosphere, hinting at the culinary delights that awaited us.

A Culinary Experience to Remember

Our dining experience was centred around Carna’s Four-Course Menu, a gastronomic celebration curated by Dario Cecchini for Dh495. Each course was a testament to the culinary team's expertise and their dedication to showcasing Dario's signature creations.

Starting with the starters, the Beef Tartare and Bollito Croquette set a high standard for what was to follow. The Braised Short Ribs Bombolone was a joy to the palate, beautifully preparing us for the main attraction.

When it came to the main course, the Butter Whisky Flavoured Bistecca Alla Fiorentina and Australian Black Angus Long Fed T-Bone Steak took center stage. These finest cuts of meat, each with their unique flavours and perfectly complemented by chunky chips, grilled vegetables, and chimichurri sauce, were simply delectable.

Standout Dish

Among these culinary masterpieces, the Toscani Liver stood out impressively. The chicken liver, soaked in milk and garlic for four days, was incredibly delicious and showcased a remarkable depth of flavour that was both unique and memorable.