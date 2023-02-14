WGS 2023 LIVE: If best global talent was on the Moon, UAE would get them here, says top official as Day 2 kicks off

Over three days, more than 20 presidents, 250 government and private sector leaders from more than 150 countries will convene for the forum

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 9:26 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 9:32 AM

The World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which kicked off on Monday, February 13, in Dubai, sees world leaders and officials coming together to discuss topics that affect governments around the world, such as climate change, gender balance, trade, and economy.

Over three days, from February 13 to 15, more than 20 presidents and 250 government and private sector leaders from more than 150 countries will convene at Madinat Jumeirah for the forum.

On the first day, the Summit saw leaders discuss government action to accelerate gender equality, the importance of collaboration between nations in tackling climate change, the role of youth in government, and more.

KT brings you live updates from the second day of the WGS 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah:

9.17am: UAE official speaks about technology, research

“Within two years, we have 750 advanced technology researchers from 71 countries and 144 are UAE nationals and 55 are female UAE nationals,” said Faisal Al Bannai.

“We have launched 10 research centers, three last year and they vary between quantum communication, autonomous advanced material, and so forth,” he added

9.13am: Opening remarks highlight UAE's tolerance and welcoming of different nationalities

“The UAE is a nation that has been open to many nationalities. This is a nation that is tolerant and welcoming of many nationalities around the globe. which meant we went out hunting the best talent globally, to get them here. If that talent was in the moon, we will get him,” Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General, Advanced Technology Research Council, said during an opening remarks on the second day of the World Government Summit.

9am: Day 2 of WGS begins with exciting sessions lined up

The second day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 begins on Tuesday, February 14, at Madinat Jumeirah. Over 200 government and private sector leaders are present at the forum, ready to participate in the exciting line-up for the day. The topics range from artificial intelligence to education and beyond.

Here is a snapshot of the sessions we have to look forward to:

- AI-augmented governance

- A deeper look at forces fragmenting our world

- The road map to COP28

- Future of digital schools:

- The next global health priorities

