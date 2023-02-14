Turkish President thanks UAE for support after devastating earthquake

He lauded how Emirati teams have helped rescue survivors and take care of the wounded, with a 40,000-square-metre hospital opened to treat victims

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 3:51 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked the UAE, its leaders and people for assisting the country after the devastating earthquake. The leader expressed his gratitude in a video message played out at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was in attendance as Erdogan delivered his speech.

The UAE has been sending relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey ever since the tragedy struck. The country has opened air bridges to transport tonnes of urgent relief materials like blankets, tents, medical supplies and other humanitarian goods. A 40,000-square-metre Emirates Relief Field hospital at the İslahiye district has started providing comprehensive medical care, including psychological rehabilitation, to the victims.

Erdogan highlighted how Emirati teams have been helping rescue survivors and take care of the wounded. The Ministry of Defence has been assisting Turkey and Syria with its ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ operation.

“The UAE is one of the first countries to have responded to the emergency. The country provided a lot of support and showed its solidarity with Turkey after the earthquake, mobilised rescue teams and organised relief campaigns for us,” said Erdogan.

He added that Turkey will never forget the UAE’s prayers and assistance.

“You standing with us demonstrated the importance of international solidarity and efforts in times of disasters,” he added.

More than 37,000 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria. Rescue operations are in full swing in both countries, with some survivors being pulled out from under the rubble nearly a week after being trapped.

“We have mobilised all the resources in the country to rebuild the affected areas,” said Erdogan.

