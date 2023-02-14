Watch: UAE opens largest field hospital in Turkey to help earthquake victims

The hospital covers 40,000 square metres and has 54 beds; it is a part of 'Gallant Knight / 2', an initiative launched by the Ministry of Defence

By WAM Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 8:15 AM

Immediately after it was equipped and the arrival of medical, technical and administrative teams, the Emirati Relief Field Hospital in Gaziantep began its humanitarian mission to treat victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey recently.

The hospital covers 40,000 square metres and has 50 beds and four ICU beds, and is the first 'Level III' field hospital in Turkey contributing to local humanitarian relief efforts.

Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Turkey, accompanied by several Turkish officials, attended the inauguration of the hospital, which took place as part of 'Gallant Knight / 2', an initiative launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence.

Al Dhaheri said that the field hospital was established upon the directives of the UAE's leadership and embodies the country's humanitarian approach stipulated by the ninth principle of the Principles of the 50, highlighting the UAE's commitment to its humanitarian obligations and its keenness to stand by victims of conflicts and disasters around the world.

The Emirati team in charge of the field hospital has coordinated with the official authorities in Turkey to identify the basic and urgent needs of victims, he added, noting that it has exerted considerable efforts to establish the hospital in a record time and deploy medical cadres. He then thanked Turkish authorities for providing the necessary support to the field hospital's team, enabling it to carry out its humanitarian mission.

Staff Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Khadem Al Ghaithi, Commander of the Emirates Relief Field Hospital, said that the hospital has various departments, including reception, screening, emergency, surgery, intensive care, dentistry, x-ray, laboratory, pharmacy and outpatient sections. The hospital's medical staff includes psychologists who can help individuals suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic disorders caused by the disaster that hit the country, he added. The field hospital is classified as a level III field hospital as per international classification, he further added, noting that it performs critical surgeries.

