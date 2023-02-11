Photos: UAE ready to open mobile field hospital for earthquake victims in Turkey

The centre will have emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, and sterilisation facilities

The search-and-rescue teams of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight / 2' operation have begun their preparations for the opening of a mobile field hospital in Gaziantep's İslahiye district — one of the worst-hit areas when a powerful earthquake struck Turkey on Monday.

In its first phase, the field hospital will offer medical care, diagnostic services, and treatment to those affected by the disaster. It will be equipped with emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, CT scans, and sterilisation facilities.

The hospital will then expand its services to include a laboratory, X-ray facility, pharmacy, dental department, outpatient clinics, and inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds.

A team of 15 doctors from various specialties, 60 nurses, and medical equipment technicians will be supervising the hospital's operations, while Emirati healthcare professionals will provide medical support.

This field hospital is among a series of initiatives that the UAE had immediately rolled out soon after the catastrophe hit Turkey and Syria.

Twenty-seven aid planes have so far been sent to the two countries, while search-and-rescue teams are working around the clock, hoping to save more lives. Last night, the crew saved an 11-year-old child and an elderly man who had been trapped under the rubble for nearly 120 hours.

In the UAE, volunteers, humanitarian organisations, and government entities are coming together to mobilise relief. The Emirates Red Crescent is leading a 'Bridges of Good' campaign, through which residents can offer help.

