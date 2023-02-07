Field hospitals, Dh50 million aid: 5 ways in which UAE is helping Turkey, Syria after devastating earthquakes kill over 4,300

On Monday, the Emirates reiterated its solidarity with the two countries and promised to provide assistance to the victims

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 9:33 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 9:38 AM

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have devastated the region, causing at least 4,000 deaths and unimaginable destruction in the area. Buildings were flattened, trapping people under the rubble and forcing rescuers to try and dig them out with their bare hands.

On Monday, the UAE reiterated its solidarity with Turkey and Syria, and the victims of the massive earthquake. The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences to the two countries and their peoples.

Here are four things that the UAE is doing to aid the devastated region:

1. Sending search-and-rescue teams

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed that a search-and-rescue team be dispatched to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

There are many people still trapped under rubble as the terrible earthquake caused buildings to collapse. Bad weather had a role to play, survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow. Workers carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.

Seismic activity continues to rattle the region. Another 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey on Tuesday morning.

2. Setting up field hospitals

Under the directives of the UAE President, a field hospital has been established to help the victims in Turkey.

Field hospitals are set up in disaster zones to manage injuries on-site before patients can be transferred to bigger medical centres. These facilities are often set up on a temporary basis.

In Turkey, at least 2,921 people were killed and more than 15,800 others injured, according to Turkey's head of disaster services, Yunus Sezer.

3. Sending aid planes

Urgent relief supplies and emergency aid were also sent to assist families in the hardest-hit areas of Syria.

The humanitarian and medical aid comes within the framework of the urgent response to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

The first aid plane took off from Abu Dhabi to Adana Airport, southern Turkey, carrying search and rescue teams, crews, and medical equipment.

4. Launching Gallant Knight / 2 operation

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of “Gallant Knight / 2” operation under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey.

The operation includes the participation of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; and the Emirates Red Crescent.

5. Pledging Dh50 million in urgent aid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid worth Dh50 million to Syria on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the UAE is ready to support Syria as it faces the most devastating earthquake to hit the region in decades. He said that the UAE will continue to extend a helping hand to the people until they overcome this ordeal.

The aid will be delivered in the form of ration parcels through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to the most affected groups in Syria.

