WGS in Dubai: UAE President, Vice-President attend key session addressed by IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

Starting from Sunday, humanitarian and charitable organisations in the country are directly collecting donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks
In the presence of the UAE Presidents, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delivered an address at a session held on the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 on Monday.
Also present at the session were His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and a number of dignitaries and senior officials.
Georgieva said the UAE economy is one of the most efficient in the world in terms of its leading performance amid the current challenges. She attributed its success to the UAE’s open approach and effective government policies. Speaking at the session moderated by Richard Quest of CNN, Georgieva ruled out the exposure of the US economy to recession this year.
“The return of the Chinese economy to growth is critical to the global economy, as the Chinese market showed some growth in terms of demand and spending," she said.
She praised the positive contribution of Gulf states, India, and other countries to the global economy. Georgieva said the reforms implemented over the past few years represented a key factor behind the strong performance of the UAE and Gulf economies.
The IMF Managing Director also noted the success of the UAE in attracting foreign investments and creating more jobs.
Georgieva stressed the vital role of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE will host next November, in addressing climate, energy and other challenges.
She called on the world to expedite action to address climate challenges to ensure a prosperous future for upcoming generations.
ALSO READ:
Starting from Sunday, humanitarian and charitable organisations in the country are directly collecting donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks
The vehicles, which are electric, will also have zero operating emissions, a 241 km max range, and a top speed of 300km/hr
Once fully operational, the plant’s four APR1400 design nuclear reactors will supply up to 25 per cent of the country's electricity needs
Sheikh Mohamed sent ships with fuel and worked with other countries in the region to organise support for the African country
China to become more influential while India will see compelling economic growth, which is going to decide the future of sustainability and the future of climate action
The UAE aims to develop the hydrogen economy and open local markets to hydrogen-powered vehicles
According to Gartner, customers in UAE have higher expectations of customer service and trustworthiness from businesses than the global average
They received customised uniforms, gifts, tour a state-of-the-art smart station, and enjoy a show by the K9 unit