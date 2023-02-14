Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets with WTO Director-General

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala thanked the UAE for providing a global platform for dialogue on shaping a new future for governments

By WAM Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 12:12 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied at the meeting by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE's strong relations with the World Trade Organisation, which reflects the country's commitment to work closely with global multilateral institutions and the international community to raise the efficiency of trade flows worldwide. His Highness further said that as a pivotal global trading hub, the UAE is committed to help further streamline global supply chains by embracing advanced technologies and digital solutions, as part of its vision to promote an inclusive future for trade built on trust and cooperation.

The meeting discussed ways to build resilience and stability in the global trading system, embed the highest principles of sustainability in global trade and create a more equitable global economy that brings benefits to people across the world.

The UAE will continue to invest in strategic projects both in the country and across the world to enhance the smooth flow of international trade, generate solutions for economic challenges and support the global community in ushering in a new phase of sustainable development, His Highness further said.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala thanked the UAE for providing a global platform for dialogue on shaping a new future for governments at the World Government Summit 2023. He expressed the WTO's commitment to working closely with the UAE to achieve its goal of strengthening international cooperation to ensure the free flow of trade.

The WTO Director-General will engage in a conversation with CNN's Richard Quest at a session titled'Post-Globalisation; What's Next for Global Trade' at the World Government Summit 2023.

The UAE is set to host the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the largest gathering of trade ministers from around the world, in Q1 2024. The hosting of the biennial meeting, which is expected to provide an impetus to international trade negotiations, signifies the country's growing role in promoting global trade dialogue.

The meeting with the WTO Director-General was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

This year's edition of the WGS, which commenced today, has brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. Over 300 global speakers will be sharing their vision and discussing ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for government at more than 220 sessions at the Summit.

