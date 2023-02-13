WGS 2023 in Dubai: Investments in renewable energy growing, but not fast enough, says official

How UAE Golden Visa, changes to company laws have made Dubai a destination for life for residents
Investments in renewable energy are growing faster, but not fast enough, the World Government Summit was told on Monday.
While delivering an opening address at the Global Climate Tech and Policy Forum on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, Frederick Kempe, chief executive officer, Atlantic Council, said the world economy’s resilience is being tested in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis that led to the energy crisis.
While quoting Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-Designate, COP28, Frederick Kempe, chief executive officer, Atlantic Council, said the world is falling behind in 2030 climate goals, and it is going to fall further behind if action is not taken now.
“The energy and climate agenda have never been more critical before and it’s time to turn the rhetoric of past cops into action, and you have to turn action into multiple results before it's too late,” Kempe said while delivering the opening address at the Global Climate Tech and Policy Forum on the sidelines of the World Government Summit on Monday.
In light of the energy security crisis, he said the investment in renewables is going faster, but isn't going fast enough.
He added that Europe and the world are still experiencing the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war accompanied by energy and macroeconomic crises, as well as the inflation that has played out over the last 12 months.
“There's much we have to respond to as a global community [for] things we ought to prevent that we could have prevented and things that we can't prevent. But we have to learn and come back more resilient.”
The Atlantic Council chief executive stated that sustainable, affordable and secure energy emerged as the most crucial, but confounding at the same time, challenge for industry and policy leaders.
“Our call to action is that even amid geopolitical tension, we must take care to avoid the false choice between secure and affordable energy and a sustainable energy transition. They must be done together. That call to action weighs even heavier as the urgency of climate action has grown, [along with] increasing frequencies of extreme weather events, climate-driven migration and induced instability, prolonged periods of extreme heat, decertification of agricultural lands, degradation, flooding, and more.
It all makes for a less sustainable world whose resilience is being tested,” he added.
