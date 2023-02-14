UAE to develop AI tutor for students, announces education minister

The award aims to foster the critical role universities and youth play in finding innovative solutions to local and global challenges
The UAE is working to develop and launch a tutor powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s education minister has said.
Addressing a session at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said: “The Ministry of Education will be working with partners like Microsoft, OpenAI and other tech companies to ensure that AI technologies are used to enhance the quality of learning and education.”
The ministry will conduct a “full review” of the education system — from curriculum to delivery and assessment — to chart out a map for embedding AI tools across the board. As part of this review, the ministry will work with different partners to develop a tutor that is fully powered by AI.
“Our partnership aims to enhance the learning experience of our students through the use of advanced learning models such as open AI. For this collaboration, the ministry and its partners will work together to develop education tools that can provide students with personal support and resources. This new-age tutor will be designed to improve students’ understanding of the subjects, offer instant feedback and guidance and make learning engaging and interactive,” he said.
He added that the UAE is fully committed to utilising technology to improve the quality of education and to “provide our students with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world”.
