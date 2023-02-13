Dubai: 'Believe in unrealistic dreams', popular content creator tells youth at WGS 2023

Even though his friends were not always agreeing with his choices, Omar Farooq said he was lucky to have the support of his family

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 12:17 PM

He’s got 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.8 million followers on Instagram, and he came to the World Government Summit with a message: believe in your unrealistic dreams and make it the future.

Omar Farooq, a 28-year-old Bahraini content creator took part in the Arab Leaders during the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders event by presenting a short skit titled “A friendly chat and the world is against me.”

In his sketch, the main character Mohammed, shared his dream with his father, friend and brother – all played by Omar as he moved from one chair to the other impersonating each character. He was told to focus on his studies and to let go of his project and when he achieved it after 5 years, when he succeeded in making his dream a reality, he received praise and recognition from those around him.

Within an hour from posting the video on his Instagram page on Sunday with the caption: “a dedication to every person with unrealistic dreams and ambitions” his video got more than 24,000 likes.

Speaking to Khaleej Times Omar said that he was keen on taking part in the meeting because he knew that there would be ministers and youth leaders. “My message was mostly for the youth leaders. People always say that our ideas are unrealistic but when we make them happen it becomes the new ‘norm’ and you’re told thank you for following your dream and for changing our lives and that you’re now a ‘role model,” said Omar adding that at point one feels that it was with the effort, criticisms and sometimes the loneliness.

When he started creating content nearly 10 years ago, Omar said he lost many of his friends who said that he should stop. Seven years later they told him they were proud of him. “It was a bit late but at least they saw the merit in what I did,” he said.

Even though his friends were not always agreeing with his choices, Omar said he was lucky to have the support of his family which made things easier for him. “I imagine that many people are worried about what family and friends say and so with the first failure they’re scared that they would disappoint their family and they go back to their comfort zone. They will never be unique then,” he said.

When it comes to the ministries of youth Omar said that they should involve the youth in their decision making. “They usually say that grown-ups teach the young. But for ministries of youth, I think the youth should build the future. They should have the freedom to achieve their ambitions. It is the ministry of youth, is it not? You’re not going to give them the chance in their own ministry?”

