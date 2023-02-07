UAE: FNC offers condolences to earthquake-hit Syria, Turkey as death toll crosses 5,000

The emirate's luxury property has seen unprecedented demand after the pandemic, driven by the inflow of high-net-worth individuals from across the globe
The UAE's parliamentary body, the Federal National Council, on Tuesday expressed its sympathies with the people of Syria and Turkey as the two nations reeled under the aftermath of earthquakes that killed more than 5,000.
Saqr Ghobash, speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), sent two cables to Hammouda Sabbagh, speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria, and Mustafa Şentop, president of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, expressing his condolences for the deaths of their citizens.
Ghobash also presented his condolences to the members of parliament of the two countries. In the cables, he expressed his most sincere condolences for the earthquake’s victims and prayed for them to rest in peace and grant their families serenity and patience, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The UAE was among the first countries to send help to the two countries in the wake of the worst disaster that hit the region in recent history. The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced a $100-million relief fund for the earthquake victims.
On Monday, the Emirates reiterated its solidarity with the two countries and promised to provide assistance to the victims
The aid will be delivered in the form of ration parcels to the most affected groups