Video: 3 UAE planes arrive in Turkey carrying relief cargoes for thousands of people in earthquake zones

Rescue teams and vehicles were also flown to the country to support search missions and emergency response operations

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 2:32 PM

Just hours after massive earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, the UAE announced the launch of Gallant Knight / 2 — an operation that will support the thousands of people reeling under the tragedy, many of them left without homes in freezing temperatures.

The first aid plane under the operation took off in the evening, carrying search and rescue teams, crews, and medical equipment. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said three aid planes have already arrived in Turkey.

In a video that the MoD tweeted, UAE personnel are seen loading several boxes of relief aid from Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

With their boots, helmets, and vests on, search-and-rescue teams also hopped on board, while rapid-response trucks and vehicles were lifted to the cargo hold. The UAE crew is lending a hand to the scores of rescuers who are working non-stop to search for survives and pull bodies out of the rubble.

The MoD said the relief operation was carried out with the participation of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Zayed Charitable Foundation, and the ERC.

ALSO READ: