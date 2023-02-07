Turkey-Syria earthquakes: 5 ways UAE residents can donate to emergency relief efforts

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 1:08 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 1:54 PM

[Editor's Note: This list will be updated as humanitarian organisations roll out emergency drives.]

Scores of families in Turkey and Syria scampered out into the streets in freezing temperatures as a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the region on Monday morning, killing nearly 5,000 people.

Thousands were left homeless as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground. The frantic search for survivors is still on, and emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to help those hit by the tragedy. The UAE was among the first to swing into action, sending aid planes and rescue teams and setting up field hospitals.

While mobilising relief efforts, major humanitarian organisations have launched appeals for urgent donations.

Here are some ways to donate:

1. Turkish Red Crescent

Soon after the earthquake, the Turkish Red Crescent started the delivery of relief aid materials for people in the earthquake zones. The group has set up a section on its website for those who wish to support the efforts.

It said that among the basic necessities that are needed at the moment are: biscuits/cakes, tea, soup, sugar, bread, fruit juice, energy bars, flour, ready meals, hygiene products, pasta, rice, chickpea, oil, dried beans, red lentils, milk, baby formula, diapers.

Among the shelter needs are: tents, blankets, heaters, scarfs/gloves/beanies, thermoses/mugs, flashlights, thermal clothing, sleeping bags, bedchairs, foam mattresses, pillows.

Donations can be coursed through the Türk Kızılay (Turkish Red Crescent) website using a credit card. International donors may also dial 0090 216 168 11 22.

2. Unicef

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) is moving quickly to respond to the needs of thousands of families and children impacted by the earthquake.

Donors have the option to give once (from Dh440 to Dh1,100) or monthly (from Dh180 to Dh370) via its official website (https://help.unicef.org/). Amounts can also be customised.

3. The White Helmets

Syrian humanitarian organisation White Helmets is currently working non-stop to search for survivors and pull the dead from collapsed buildings. Urgently needing support for its life-saving operations, the group launched a fund-raising drive.

With just a few clicks on its official website (https://www.whitehelmets.org/en/), donors can offer help from $25 to $200, or any other amount.

4. International Blue Crescent (IBC)

Mobilising its entire capacity to help those struck by the tragedy, the IBC has launched a relief campaign online.

The group said among the items that are urgently needed are: Tens of thousands of tents; heaters for the tents; tens of thousands of blankets; thermal clothing; ready-to-eat food for at least 5,000 people; and first-aid kits.

The IBC has set up a donation link on its official website (https://www.ibc.org.tr/).

5. Save the Children

The US-based Save the Children Foundation has rolled out a donation campaign to help kids in need of urgent support to access food, shelter and warm clothing in earthquake zones.

Cash donations range from $50 to $5,000, and can be coursed through its official website (https://support.savethechildren.org/)

