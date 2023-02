Look: UAE crew saves Syrian mother, her children from under the rubble in Turkey earthquake

Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support before they were sent to hospital

By WAM Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 11:20 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 11:45 PM

As part of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation, the mother, son, and two daughters of a Syrian family were rescued from the ruins of their fallen home by Emirati search and rescue crew after the recent earthquake in Turkey.

The search and rescue crew was accompanied by The Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the operation, which took place in the Kahramanmaraş province and lasted for more than five hours before the family was saved.

Prior to being sent to a nearby hospital to continue their full medical recovery, the Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support. The Emirati search and rescue teams' great efforts and high level of professionalism during the process of pulling the family members from under the rubble were thanked and appreciated by the family's friends and relatives who were present at the scene of the collapsed house.

They also praised the support of the Turkish authorities for relief efforts.

With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.

