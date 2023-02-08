UAE: 3 Emiratis injured in Turkey earthquake evacuated, flown back home

Ministry issued a statement urging citizens in affected countries to contact the emergency hotline

By WAM Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 8:06 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 8:20 PM

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, carried out the medical evacuation of three Emirati citizens and returned them to the country.

The citizens had been moderately injured in the earthquake that struck southern Turkey at dawn on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The Ministry issued a statement to UAE citizens in the countries affected by the earthquake, stressing the importance of taking precautions and staying away from affected areas.

MoFAIC also urged Emirati citizens in the affected countries to report and communicate emergency cases to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the emergency line 0097180024, in addition to registering in Twajudi.

The catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade Wednesday and the death toll kept rising. The death toll rose above 11,700 on Wednesday as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold.

Officials and medics said 9,057 people had died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 11,719.

ALSO READ: