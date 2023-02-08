UAE: 3 Emiratis injured in Turkey earthquake evacuated, flown back home

The Emirates continues to be the Asian country's largest trading partner and investment destination in the Middle East
As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, carried out the medical evacuation of three Emirati citizens and returned them to the country.
The citizens had been moderately injured in the earthquake that struck southern Turkey at dawn on Monday, February 6, 2023.
The Ministry issued a statement to UAE citizens in the countries affected by the earthquake, stressing the importance of taking precautions and staying away from affected areas.
MoFAIC also urged Emirati citizens in the affected countries to report and communicate emergency cases to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the emergency line 0097180024, in addition to registering in Twajudi.
The catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade Wednesday and the death toll kept rising. The death toll rose above 11,700 on Wednesday as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold.
Officials and medics said 9,057 people had died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 11,719.
ALSO READ:
The Emirates continues to be the Asian country's largest trading partner and investment destination in the Middle East
NCM holds regular campaigns and conducts workshops in schools, universities and offices to raise awareness
Cables were sent to top government officials in the two countries
The Emirates reiterated its solidarity with the two countries and extended it's assistance to help the victims
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre said this fund will cement the country's place among the world's leading nations in the sector
For some, the worst thing is not being able to speak to their families as phone lines are jammed
Event organised to raise awareness in community, encouraging everyone to participate in activities that help build a healthy lifestyle
Coats, sweaters, gloves, and blankets are currently among the most important items for those hit by the tragedy in Turkey