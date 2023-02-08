Turkey-Syria earthquake: UAE's Emirates Red Crescent calls for volunteers to mobilise relief supplies for families

Event organised to raise awareness in community, encouraging everyone to participate in activities that help build a healthy lifestyle
The UAE humanitarian arm and a number of ministries have called for participation in the "Bridges of Good" campaign to assist in gathering and assembling relief supplies for quake-ravaged Türkiye and Syria.
The call, made by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Ministry of Community Development, is part of the UAE's efforts to stand by people plagued by the recent massive quake in the two countries, by providing immediate humanitarian supplies.
The campaign will begin with the packaging of the initial aid on February 11, from 9am to 2pm, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo City Dubai.
Starting on February 12, the ERC and the partnering UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations will directly collect donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks.
The campaign, organised by the ERC in collaboration with charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE, calls on all facets of the UAE's society to support this voluntary effort to gather and mobilise humanitarian relief supplies in solidarity with the affected Syrian and Turkish families.
Those interested in contributing to the campaign can register via: volunteers.ae.

