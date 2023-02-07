UAE: Turkish embassy now collecting clothing, blanket donations for earthquake victims

To date, Sharjah-based Moza has completed 60 wonderful paintings with her foot, has been working tirelessly to prepare for a solo art exhibition in the future
The Turkish embassy in Abu Dhabi has begun collecting aid for those affected by the earthquake disaster.
Tweeting from its official handle @tcabudabibe, the embassy has directed residents and companies wishing to donate items to do so at their premises in the Embassies Area in Abu Dhabi. Those who wish to donate large quantities of items have been advised to drop them off at the warehouse of CSS Homeward Bound transportation company.
According to the embassy, aid collection will run from 8am to 8pm from today (February 7) until February 8. They have also specified that the materials must be unused and suitable for winter conditions.
The embassy has also directed those who wish to donate money to the official websites.
According to the directives, warm clothing is the need of the hour in Turkey where rain and snow are common in February.
Among the winter gear and clothing items that can be donated are overcoats; raincoats; boots; sweaters; trousers; gloves; scarves; beanies; socks; and underwear.
Other shelter necessities like tents; beds; mattresses (for tents); blankets; sleeping bags; gas catalytic stove, heaters; gas cylinders; thermos bottles; flashlights; power banks; and generators will also help.
Food boxes, baby formula, diapers, personal care products, and women's hygiene products are also needed.
Thousands were left homeless as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground. The frantic search for survivors is still on, and emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to help those hit by the tragedy. The UAE was among the first to swing into action, sending aid planes and rescue teams and setting up field hospitals.
While mobilising relief efforts, other major humanitarian organisations have also launched appeals for urgent donations.
