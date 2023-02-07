UAE President announces $100-million relief fund for earthquake victims in Syria, Turkey

The emirate's luxury property has seen unprecedented demand after the pandemic, driven by the inflow of high-net-worth individuals from across the globe
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the provision of $100 million for the relief of those affected by the earthquakes in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Republic of Turkey.
Sheikh Mohamed's initiative includes providing $50 million to the brotherly Syrian people affected by earthquakes, in addition to $50 million to the friendly Turkish people.
The initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international scene and its approach to extend a helping hand and assistance to brotherly and friendly societies in various circumstances.
Under the directive of the President, UAE is has already dispatched search-and-rescue team to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey. A field hospital has also been established to help the victims.
UAE's Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the launch of “Gallant Knight / 2” operation to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey.
The operation includes the participation of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; and the Emirates Red Crescent.
On Monday, the Emirates reiterated its solidarity with the two countries and promised to provide assistance to the victims
The aid will be delivered in the form of ration parcels to the most affected groups