UAE President announces $100-million relief fund for earthquake victims in Syria, Turkey

The Emirates reiterated its solidarity with the two countries and extended it's assistance to help the victims

An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 7, 2023. Photo: AFP

By WAM Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 8:11 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 8:15 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the provision of $100 million for the relief of those affected by the earthquakes in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Republic of Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed's initiative includes providing $50 million to the brotherly Syrian people affected by earthquakes, in addition to $50 million to the friendly Turkish people.

The initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international scene and its approach to extend a helping hand and assistance to brotherly and friendly societies in various circumstances.

Under the directive of the President, UAE is has already dispatched search-and-rescue team to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey. A field hospital has also been established to help the victims.

UAE's Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the launch of “Gallant Knight / 2” operation to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey.

The operation includes the participation of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; and the Emirates Red Crescent.

