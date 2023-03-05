Look: UAE President, grandchildren meet volunteers packing relief supplies for Turkey, Syria quake victims

Sheikh Mohamed interacted with the volunteers, hugging some of the younger ones and posing for photos

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 6:34 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 6:49 PM

Volunteers in the UAE packing relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria have received encouragement from the highest quarters: The President.

Photos posted by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) show the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visiting the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, where volunteers are packing essentials for the earthquake victims.

According to the post, he was accompanied by his children and grandchildren. The photos show him interacting with the volunteers, hugging some of the younger ones, and posing for photos.

The UAE is mobilising relief supplies for the earthquake victims under a dedicated campaign called ‘Bridges of Good’. Hundreds of volunteers have been collecting and packing vital care packets across the UAE for the victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

They have assembled, sorted and packed vital supplies, including blankets, bedsheets, tea powder, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, canned food, rice and cooking oil among others.

